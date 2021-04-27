Cuba at Regional Meeting on World Migration Pact





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez addressed the regional reviewing of the World Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which took place online.



“I have to open my address by denouncing that the US blockade against Cuba prevents my country from accessing, on equal grounds, the virtual platform of this meeting,” said Rodriguez.





The Cuban diplomat thanked the International Migration Organization and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean for launching the event focusing on such an important issue in the regional scenario.





The update of the Cuban migration policy since 2013 has been in tune with the Pact and has led to an increase in the regular flow of Cubans traveling abroad and coming to the island from other nations.





The deputy foreign minister stressed her government’s commitment to safe, orderly and regular migration flows from and to national territory, even under the COVID -19 pandemic, according the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.





The Cuban diplomat denounced the negative impact by the US politicization of migratory relations with Cuba, which encourages irregular and risky departures.





The regional review is the first sage in the following up of the implementation of the World Pact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration, a document adopted in 2018 as the main framework for multilateral world cooperation on international migration.