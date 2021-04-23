Cuba decrees official mourning for the death of the President of Chad





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, decreed official mourning from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on April 23, on the occasion of the death of the President of the Republic of Chad.



"Our people, with deep regret, have learned of the death of the President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Déby Itno, who maintained a relationship of friendship and respect towards Cuba, contributed to the consolidation of relations between the two countries and the development of bilateral cooperation. Our country also recognizes his contribution to the advancement of the historic ties with the African peoples during his presidency of the African Union in 2016," the presidential decree reads.



In accordance with this provision, during the mourning period, the Cuban flag will be flown at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions.