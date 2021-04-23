All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
26
April Monday

Cuban Head of State Congratulates Benin’s Elected President


Havana, April 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message of congratulations to his counterpart of the Republic of Benin Patrice Talon for his reelection as president of the African nation.

In his message, Diaz-Canel ratified his willingness to keep developing cooperation links between the two countries, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.

Cuba and the African nation marked 47 years of bilateral diplomatic relations last February 1st while the two peoples share historic, family, cultural and collaboration relations.

Benin’s Constitutional Court ratified the electoral victory by Patrice Talon last April 16 with 86,3 percent of the votes issued Sunday, April 11.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News