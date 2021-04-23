Cuban Head of State Congratulates Benin’s Elected President



Havana, April 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message of congratulations to his counterpart of the Republic of Benin Patrice Talon for his reelection as president of the African nation.



In his message, Diaz-Canel ratified his willingness to keep developing cooperation links between the two countries, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Cuba and the African nation marked 47 years of bilateral diplomatic relations last February 1st while the two peoples share historic, family, cultural and collaboration relations.



Benin’s Constitutional Court ratified the electoral victory by Patrice Talon last April 16 with 86,3 percent of the votes issued Sunday, April 11.