A Summit for the Environment and Recovery in times of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Under the theme Innovation for sustainable development: Goals 2030. Ibero-America facing the challenge of the coronavirus, the Principality of Andorra will host today the XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be attended by representatives of 22 nations, most of them online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The participants will discuss issues related to health, society, economy and environment in times of COVID-19 in their first meeting of its kind since the onset of the pandemic and take specific steps to assist 670 million Ibero-Americans affected by health crisis.



Cuba will present its results on the use of innovation for sustainable development, a major goal of the Cuban government to promote scientific progress for the benefit of the people.



The Cuban delegation, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, includes the Ministers Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla (Foreign Affairs), Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment) and Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya (Science, Technology and the Environment).



Also present will be 29 observers from international organizations such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), among others.



The Summit is expected to approve the Declaration of Heads of State and Government, the Andorra Commitment to Innovation for Sustainable Development, the Summit's Program of Action, and a number of Special Communiqués. The Pro Tempore Secretariat will be transferred to the Dominican Republic, host of the next Summit in 2022.