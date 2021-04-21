Martinique and eastern Cuban province celebrate 25 years of cooperation





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Santiago de Cuba and Le Lamentin, in Martinique, began a celebration day for the 25th anniversary of the collaboration between these municipalities, extending until December 15.



Established when Cuba was in the midst of a difficult economic situation, the solidarity collaboration agreement includes exchange and cooperation in culture, education, sports, health and science, with the contribution of Santiago de Cuba specialists in these fields.



It has been remarkable the solidarity shown in adverse situations and the material donations received in this eastern city, obtained mainly by popular contribution.



The residents of Santiago de Cuba have received, among others, ultrasound equipment for the Provincial Genetics Center, five garbage collection trucks, computer equipment and furniture for the modernization of the Abel Santamaria municipal library.



The activities planned include photographic exhibitions, theoretical events on the unity of these Caribbean nations, the planting of 25 trees by personalities from both nations, sports events and cultural activities.



Le Lamentin is a French commune located in the central part of the Antillean island department of Martinique.



Its current mayor, David Zobda, during a visit to the Cuban city affirmed his opposition to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



On that occasion Zobda underlined: Cuba will never be alone (...) the Caribbean unites us in the same destiny of victory, in pursuit of the development and welfare of nations.