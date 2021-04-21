Cuba to host Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) A new edition of the Festival of Endemic Birds of the Caribbean in Cuba will begin on Thursday, April 22, this time in a totally online way, due to the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On its 19th day, the meeting is being coordinated nationally by the Bird Ecology Group of the Biology Faculty of the University of Havana, Dr. Roberto Alonso Bosch, president of the Cuban Zoological Society, exclusively told the Cuban News Agency.



He clarified that the persistence of the current complex sanitary situation, which imposes staying at home and practicing physical distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the country, makes it impossible to organize the public activities that are usually carried out during the event.

For this reason, and for the second consecutive year, the initiatives to celebrate the beauty of our avifauna will be carried out through social media, Alonso Bosch added.



The expert recalled that this will not be the first year of the Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival online, because at the regional level it has always had activities that are released in this way, but last year its regional coordinators promoted the initiative because of the continued confinement.



During the contest, a variety of actions are carried out outdoors, in contact with nature and with children, young people, school teachers, university students and others, which at that time is impossible to do, although ideas were presented that turned out to be very successful, he continued.

Under the title "Sing, fly and soar like the birds" many of its actions will be related to the vocalization of birds and the amazing power of their flight, as well as the value of these characteristics in the identification of those that surround us.