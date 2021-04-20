Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez elected first secretary of the Cuban communist party





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, gathered in its first Plenary Session, elected Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, as its First Secretary.



This was announced by Army General Raul Castro Ruz at the closing plenary session of the 8th Congress, which is taking place today in Havana, and in which the members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Central Committee were also presented.



When submitting the Central Report to the Congress last Friday, Raul stressed that the election of Diaz-Canel Bermudez is not the result of improvisation, but of a thoughtful selection of a young revolutionary with conditions to be promoted to higher positions, and stressed that in these last three years he has succeeded in forming a working team and fostering cohesion with the higher bodies of the Party, the State and the Government.



The celebration of this party meeting marks the conclusion of the process of orderly transfer of the main responsibilities by the Historic Generation of the Cuban Revolution to the new generations.