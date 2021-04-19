New measures against COVID-19 in western Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The isolation of all people with acute respiratory infection (ARI) regardless of the result of the quick test is one of the new measures enforced as of today in the province of Matanzas to control the COVID-19 pandemic.



For the sake of prevention and greater effectiveness to tackle contagion, suspected cases will remain isolated pending the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results, Marieta Poey, head of the Population Protection Commission of the Provincial Defense Council, told ACN.



All workplaces close down today, with the exception of those linked to production, services and others authorized by the relevant Defense Councils, whereas commercial establishments selling food and toiletries will only open until noon.



Authorized vehicles used by self-employed and state workers will bear an identifying sticker—there is a ban on transportation between municipalities and restrictions on circulation within the districts—whereas private cars can travel from one municipality to another as long as they comply with the health protocols and do not incur in the illegal acts such as charging for transportation if they are not licensed to do so. However, people are called to stay at home.



Deputy Governor Marieta Poey insisted on the importance of promoting social isolation and keeping children and the elderly inside, since these two vulnerable groups account for the highest number of SARS-CoV-2 cases in the last few days. Other prohibitions refer to face-to-face meetings, the presence of non-family members in funeral wakes, and the practice of sports and physical exercises in public areas.



Given the complex epidemiological situation in the province, the local authorities are improving the current strategies to fight COVID-19.

