Commissions of the 8th Party Congress are in session





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, member of the Political Bureau and President of the Republic, chairs the commission on the Cadres Policy, which meets this Saturday in Havana as part of the program of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.



The delegates attending this working day exchange on a strategy for the implementation of this Policy during the five-year period 2021-2026 and its relationship with other tasks of the Party.



Chaired by José Ramón Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, discussions are also held in the commission that deals with the functioning of the Party and ideological work, in which experiences on the confrontation of subversion and the updating of the methods and styles of work of the party organization are contributed.



The analysis of the proposals for the updating of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution and the updating of the Conceptualization of the economic and social model of Cuba, are among the main issues addressed by those attending the commission on economic and social issues, chaired by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.



The 8th Party Congress began this Friday, April 16 at the Convention Palace, when the Central Report was presented by Army General Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Party's Central Committee, who made an in-depth analysis of the fundamental tasks undertaken by the militancy in the last five years and the main work projections.