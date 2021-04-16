Novel project studies coastal flooding in the Cuban archipelago





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Researchers from the Provincial Meteorological Center of Holguin are developing a novel project to measure the impact of coastal flooding on the Cuban archipelago as part of the initiatives to tackle climate change and reduce the effects of natural disasters.



The study, to be concluded in 2021, is part of the "Meteorology and sustainable development" program, one of the institution’s themes and a tool to determine the causes of these phenomena and their eventual incidence.



Axel Hidalgo, a specialist of this entity, told ACN that the research is applicable to any coastal stretch in Cuba, taking into account the wind, wave and flooding regimes and their influence on the variability of the marine climate. “Among its main contributions is the use of combined mathematical models to improve weather forecasts at local and regional scale, with emphasis on severe phenomena deemed dangerous to navigation,” he said.



“These improvements have a positive influence on the application of contingency plans, on the protection of our population and our health, educational and cultural institutions, and on the saving of the economic resources used to deal with these systems. In the past we had only studied the temporal variations of coastal floods in Havana’s seawall avenue, the gulf of Batabanó, and along the Gibara-Baracoa coastline, so the project will provide a more comprehensive view of the phenomenon,” he emphasized.



This can only occur with a combination of sea waves over 3.5 meters high beating the coast of more six hours and a high tide, as is usually the case during tropical or extratropical hurricanes, the reason that early warning systems are essential to reduce material and human damages, according to the Cuban Science Network's website.