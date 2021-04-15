Senior Citizens Get Protection from COVID Flare-up





Cardenas, Matanzas, April 14 (ACN) Over three thousand senior citizens considered as vulnerable to the new coronavirus, including over 1 thousand of them living alone, are receiving personal attention by health personnel in this western city, which has witnessed sustained growth of positive COVID-19 cases.



The head of the Senior Citizens Support Program here, Wilson Montoro praised the work of some 52 women who take care of the elderly by attending to their daily needs, including providing them with foodstuffs, by means of a distribution system operating since the coronavirus appeared on the island nation.



In Cardenas, there are three elderly homes with one of them preparing food to take to the senior citizens, which includes proteins, vegetables and dairy products.



Georgina Rovira, 82, said that she is grateful to the persons who bring her foodstuffs at her place. She said I do not go out on the street because the first thing to consider is our own protection amidst the situation we are experiencing.