Cuban government revises prices for agricultural products and services

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba No. 26 Extraordinary published on Tuesday a group of resolutions that update the retail prices of several services and products in agriculture, which responds to the concerns of producers in the country.
Resolution 58/2021 contained in the document approved the retail prices of domestically produced pork feed, applicable to operations carried out as of January 1st of this year.
With the new modifications, the president of Grupo Azucarero AZCUBA is empowered to establish the general provisions and the classifier of types of cargo, which serve as the basis for the application in the sugarcane sector of the maximum cargo rates, for the different means of transportation, except by railroad.
Resolution 60/2021 changes the prices for the transportation of fresh milk, one of the topics that has most concerned the producers, with the update it is established that, in stretches from one to four kilometers, the cost will be fifteen cents (0.15 CUP) per liter, more than four and up to eight kilometers, thirty cents (0.30 CUP) and more than eight kilometers, forty cents (0.40 CUP).
In addition, it is stipulated that in cases where required, higher rates may be applied for the routes by agreement between the producer, the hauler and the productive form, without exceeding the financing assigned by the Budget; the payments that exceed it are assumed by the industry.
The maximum rate is also set at twenty-five cents (0.25 CUP) per liter, for cooling fresh milk for up to five hours, paid by the food industry companies to the productive forms that manage the milk collecting tank.
The automatic charge for the service of water supply to the agricultural productive forms is eliminated and the charge is made to each producer, as established, and the system for the formation of electricity rates in Cuban pesos is also approved.
The text specifies that the operations invoiced to the productive forms until March 31, 2021, are granted payment facilities, according to the production conditions and compensation is also applied, as appropriate.
The different tariffs for consumers are also listed and explained, such as Medium Voltage Tariff applied to pumping, belonging to the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, which are used in agricultural irrigation.
Since the beginning of the Ordinance Task, meetings have been held with the different productive forms throughout the country, in which the producers' disagreements regarding the prices of some products and services were compiled, which have been modified with the purpose of raising the productive levels.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio