Cuba replaces Agriculture minister amidst major changes in the sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) At the proposal of the President of the Republic, the Council of State approved the release of Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero from the post of Minister of Agriculture and the appointment of the current First Deputy Minister, Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito.



The announcement came along major changes in the agriculture sector that are aimed at boosting production, following hundreds of meetings between government officials and farmers throughout the country.



Comrade Ydael Pérez Brito, 48 years old, is an agronomist engineer and has moved from the grassroots to his current position.



Likewise, comrade Rodolfo Gonzalo Rodríguez Expósito, current President of the LABIOFAM Business Group, was appointed as First Vice Minister of this organization.



Former Minister Gustavo Rodriguez Rollero will be assigned other tasks