Cuba creates a new structure to boost innovation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Cuban government announced the creation of the National Innovation Council, a consultative body of the State, to assist the President of the Republic in recommending decisions to promote innovation in the functioning of the State, the Government, the economy and society, in a coordinated and integrated manner. In this way, it will contribute to the vision of the Nation, as well as to the fulfillment of the current National Economic and Social Development Plan.



It will be chaired by the Cuban Head of State and will include, as permanent members, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministers of Economy and Planning; Science, Technology and Environment; Higher Education; Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment; Agriculture;



Revolutionary Armed Forces; Industry; Energy and Mines; Communications; and the presidents of the Cuban Academy of Sciences and of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma).



In a similar category, five scientific experts in this field and five businessmen with relevant roles in areas of major interest for innovation, appointed by the President of the Council, will also form part of the advisory body.



The latter may appoint other members and invite to its meetings ministers, experts, scientists, governors and mayors, as appropriate.



In general, the Council is a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas and perspectives among specialists from the production and services sector, universities, science, technology and innovation entities, and the government.



Among its main functions is the promotion of innovation, in all its manifestations, scopes and spheres of the country's economic and social life, by strengthening the connections between the production sector of goods and services, state and non-state, with academies, scientific-technological entities and other actors linked to the production, dissemination and use of knowledge for sustainable development.



Likewise, it will allow promoting it in the public administration branch, in the production of goods and services, and for territorial and local development, linked to the national and sectorial level, among other objectives.



The provisions approved by the Council of State will be timely published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba for the greater knowledge of the population, the corresponding agencies and entities.