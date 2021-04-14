Beekeepers in Cuban eastern province set new record in honey production





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The first quarter of the current year was very prosperous for beekeepers in Las Tunas, surpassing 180 tons of honey, which set a production record for that period in the province.



This figure is very significant to fulfill the current year's program of 513 tons, which if achieved would represent about 50 tons of honey more than what was registered in 2020.





An information published in the bulletin of the provincial Delegation of Agriculture explains that the beekeepers of the territory also fulfilled the production of wax and propolis, widely used in Cuba to combine them with other assortments for the production of medicines and cosmetics.



The honey extraction is a process of many details and very dependent on the level of flowering of the trees that the hard-working insects use as sources, but beekeepers from Las Tunas since the beginning of this year have been committed to increase the production to favor the income of much-needed foreign currency to the country.



Since Las Tunas is the province where it rains the least in Cuba, with an average of 1,038 millimeters annually, the men dedicated to this task in the different municipalities practice transhumance (moving the hives to places with more flowering), which depends on the season of the year.



In this sense, the most common practices are from north to south and vice versa, in a territory with abundant mangroves in both cardinal points, because in the remaining geography, where extensive plains predominate, there are not many wooded areas.