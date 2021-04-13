Cuban biopharmaceutical industry denies fake news about alleged recognition by WHO





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuba's biopharmaceutical industry business group, BioCubaFarma, clarified that a news item titled "The WHO gave category of excellence to the Cuban vaccine against Covid-19" is fake.



Through its Facebook page, BioCubaFarma denied this information published by the site Periodismo Equilibrado.



The Cuban institution reiterated that the five vaccine candidates being developed in the country against Covid-19 are in clinical trials, with very positive results in their different stages.



Soberana 02 and Abdala, the most advanced Cuban candidates, are currently in phase III clinical trials, while Soberana 01 and Mambisa are in their second stage.



This Friday, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) also approved the Phase II clinical trial of the remaining candidate, Soberana Plus, for COVID-19 convalescents.