Cuban FM condemns human rights violations at the U.S. border





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, condemned today on Twitter the human rights violations of which minors are victims at the U.S. border.



The Cuban diplomat said that only during March 18,663 unaccompanied migrant children arrived in that border crossing.



According to Cuban official the abuses, the exposure to Covid-19 and the separation from their parents are part of the cruelties that occur there.



Recently, the general director in charge of the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, expressed that the flagrant and systematic violations of human rights in the northern country are known and documented.



He said that these refer to racism, xenophobia, police brutality, torture of prisoners, prolonged imprisonment, the use of secret prisons, anti-Semitism, McCarthyism and other forms of religious and ideological intolerance.