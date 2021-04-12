Celebrations for the 60th Anniversary of the First School of Art Instructors





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) The 60th anniversary of the first National School of Art Instructors (ENIA), opened by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on April 14, 1961, will be celebrated from today to April 14 with virtual cultural activities.



Organized by the National Council of Culture Houses (CNCC), the National Center of Art Schools (CNEArt) and the Jose Marti Art Instructors Brigade (BJM), the events include prize-giving ceremonies, screenings of audiovisuals, and discussion panels.



On April 13, Casa de las Americas will donate books to the ENIA and launch online methodological brochures for teachers-instructors working in the Houses of Culture.



The organizers will soon announce the winners of the Olga Alonso National Award 2021.



On April 14, Internet users will be able to participate in the panel 60 years of the Schools of Art Instructors: challenges of the profession in the current Cuban social context, made up of Abel Prieto, president of Casa de Las Américas; Dr. Isabel Monal, a renowned Cuban researcher and intellectual; Humberto Rodríguez, professor instructor graduated from the ENIA. and Doris Colombá, professor instructor of the BJM.



Finally, CNCC and CNEART will host the Twitter session 60 years after: Fidel's stamp on the Schools of Art Instructors.



In a context marked by the Bay of Pigs invasion, the National Literacy Campaign and a nationwide Cultural Revolution, the ENIA opened its doors with the purpose of channeling the skills and artistic vocation of students, workers, peasants and housewives, and thus materialize Fidel's thought when he said: "The Cuban people is the great creator".