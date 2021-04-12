Cuban President reaffirms continuity of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed the continuity of the Revolution, which he considers a single one since the struggles for independence from Spain to the present day.



The president, in his Twitter account, evoked the moment when historic leader Fidel Castro commemorated the centenary of the landing of José Martí, Máximo Gómez and other patriots at Playita de Cajobabo, in the east of the island, who arrived on April 11, 1895 to join the war against Spain.



"On the night of April 11, 1995, #Fidel went to Playitas at the same time that 100 years earlier, Martí arrived with Gómez on the pebble beach, at the foot of Cajobabo. He raised the flag, almost into the sea and saluted history," wrote the head of state on the social network, adding that the Revolution is one.



On February 24, 1895, Cubans resumed their struggles for independence from Spain, a contest organized by José Martí, at the head of the Cuban Revolutionary Party.



Antonio Maceo, Flor Crombet, José Maceo and other patriots reached Cuban shores through Duaba, in the eastern part of the country on April 1 of that year, while Gómez, Martí, Marcos del Rosario and others arrived 10 days later, after a night crossing in rough seas.



"They get off the boat. It's raining hard when we start. We are in a bad way. Diverse and jumbled ideas in the boat. More squalls. The rudder is lost. We set course. I take the bow oar. We gird on our revolvers. The moon peeps out, red, under a cloud," wrote Martí in his campaign diary.

"We arrived at a pebble beach, the little beach at the foot of Cajobabo, I stay in the boat the last one emptying it," he commented on that emotional moment.



"I jump. A great joy," said the Cuban National Hero about the epic, an event that the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, celebrating the centenary, called an extraordinary feat.