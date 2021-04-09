Eastern province hosts thought forum for UNEAC's 60th Anniversary





HOLGUÍN, Apr 8 (ACN) The thought forum "Historical reasons and consequences of racial discrimination in Cuba", held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC) in this province, is one of the main activities to commemorate in August the 60th anniversary of the organization that brings together the Cuban artistic avant-garde.



Co-sponsored by the Juan Nepomuceno branch of the Aponte Commission, the forum addressed raciality in Cuba and how it contributed to forge the Cuban nationality from several perspectives.



Researcher José Novoa Betancourt underlined the importance of knowing the part of Cuban history related to the personality Juan Nepomuceno, a slave of Congolese origin who was brought to this eastern province in 1795 and led in 1812 the first uprising against slavery and colonialism in the region.



Nepomuceno was imprisoned, tried and hanged in the Arms Square, today Calixto Garcia Park. He is held to be the first local martyr in the struggle for human freedom and Cuban independence, Novoa said.



The event included the launching of the book, by authors José Millet, Joel James and Ricardo Alarcón, a research about the magical religious system known as voodoo as practiced in our country and compared to the other two Caribbean nations.



The meeting also addressed the process of constitution of the Cuban nationality and paid tribute to the personalities that fought against racism and contributed to the formation of the national and local being.