International Earth Science Convention ends on Friday





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) The IX International Convention of Earth Sciences—held online for the first time since 2010 due to the pandemic—will close its doors tomorrow with oral presentations and poster sessions linked to the congresses on Geology, Geophysics, Mining, Oil and Gas and Informatics in Geoscience.



Master of Science Kenya Núñez Cambra, president of the National Executive Bureau of the Cuban Society of Geology (SCG), stressed that the debates have been based since day one on the results of geoscientific research about such a strategic sector.



The final session will see topics related to the use, processing and marketing of non-metallic raw materials, crucial to the three-year-old National Housing Policy’s goal of solving in a decade the country’s long-lived housing deficit.



Among these raw materials are natural sand, stone, cobble, bricks, blocks, mosaics, tiles, joists, slabs, slabs, frames, countertops, sinks, sinks, connections, lids, tanks, hoses and electrical boxes, all of them priorities of the Local Program for the Production and Sale of Construction

Materials.



The speakers at the Convention, most of them Cubans, are using a new dynamic platform of virtual conferences, with interactive exhibition features and opportunities to display their contributions, products and services.