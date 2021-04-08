Cuba and Iran Hold Political Consultation Session





Havana, April 7 (ACN) The general director for Bilateral Affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Emilio Lozada and his Iranian counterpart Reza Nazari Ahari presided over a Session of Bilateral Political Consultations between their countries.



The two parties ratified their willingness to keep promoting high-level political dialog and boosting economic, commercial and cooperation relations in areas of bilateral interest, including the fight against COVID-19.



The Cuban official thanked Iran for its support of the island’s struggle for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and for the Persian nation’s rejection of the US blacklisting of Cuba as a state sponsor of international terrorism, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



The session followed up on talks between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, during a visit by the top government Iranian official to Cuba in November 2020.