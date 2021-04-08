Cuba Attends UNESCO Executive Council Session





Havana, April 7 (ACN) Cuba is attending the 211 Session of UNESCO’s Executive Board Committee on Conventions and Recommendations.



Cuban ambassador at UNESCO Yahima Esquivel presented her country’s achievements in the areas of genre equality, sustainable development and global citizenship education.



In her report, the Cuban diplomat referred to the impact and limitations posed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of her country on environmental sustainability, free access to education at all levels despite the efforts of the Cuban state.



Main consequences of the US policy show in the pay of increased freight tariffs for shipments of products from faraway markets, limited access to scientific information and I.T. tools to produce education multimedia projects, as well as hurdles to receive payments for professional services offered abroad.