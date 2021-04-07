International Earth Science Convention sessions continue





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Poster sessions will mark the third day of the IX International Convention of Earth Sciences, held online this time due to COVID-19.



The posters exhibit thematic details of great interest corresponding to the five congresses of the multiple event: Geology, Geophysics, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Informatics in Geosciences. In practice, they display the results of scientific research on Geosciences in general, as reported by the National Board of Directors of the Cuban Society of Geology, the main promoter of the conference.



According to the organizers, the speakers can get connected from the facilities created in their provinces and have ready access to the plenary sessions and poster presentations.



The program includes topics related to the exploration of metallic and industrial mineral resources, energy and water, linked to the main economic problems facing Cuba mainly as a result of the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade, intensified over and over again.



These include, among others, those related to agro-industrial development, raw materials for the production of construction materials and technologies for new products, as well as the exploration and rational exploitation of mineral and energy resources.



Discussions include contributions on the updating of the most modern trends in the field of university teaching of geosciences.