Joint efforts for innovation in Havana's Science and Technology Park





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) The Twitter account of the Scientific-Technological Park (PCT) of Havana announced the signature of a contract with the National Center for Software Quality (Calisoft) with a view to develop a Platform for Software Quality Assessment.



Havana's PCT, based at the University of Computer Sciences (UCI), is in charge of managing initiatives related to the information and communication technologies. One of its goals is to achieve the interconnectivity within the national production sector.



PCT President Rafael Luis Torralbas said recently that his center seeks to be a dynamic and sustainable entity capable of designing value-adding projects for the benefit of all the actors involved. Among its strategic lines of work, Torralbas mentioned industry and e-commerce, big data and data analytics, and solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry.



PCT hopes to become one of the more than 300 members of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP), an international network that brings together other similar sites in at least 70 countries.