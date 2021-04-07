Cuban Foreign Minister highlights the country's contribution to health care





Havana, Apr 7 (ACN) Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter Cuba’s collaboration in the field of health, which under the principle of cooperation between States has trained 37,267 health professionals from 147 countries.



On the occasion of World Health Day, Rodríguez Parrilla assured that the health of the peoples is key to their development and contingent on the highest political will of and cooperation among the States.



According to a recent statement by the Cuban head of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, 30,052 of the 37,267 professionals from 147 countries trained in Cuba graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine. They came 118 nations from all continents, and more than 27,827 of them were from Latin America and the Caribbean.



“All those professionals have become indispensable elements, both on a national and regional scale, to the success of the different actions designed during these months and strengthened with integral health measures,” Portal Miranda remarked.