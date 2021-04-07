Cuban President recalls Vilma Espín’s legacy





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) “She was the Revolution dressed as a woman and showed tender firmness in founding work and family, in organizing with women a Revolution within the Revolution,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote today on Twitter as a tribute to Vilma

Espín’s legacy on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of her birth.



The Cuban leader added that the life and actions of the heroine from the city of Santiago de Cuba should be a permanent source of learning in the country that she loved so much.



With the nom de guerre Déborah, Vilma Espín stood out as a clandestine combatant under the orders of fighter Frank País García, especially during the uprising of November 30, 1956, in her native town.



Appointed Provincial Coordinator of the clandestine organization in the former province of Oriente, Vilma showed great capacity and courage to do her job. She joined the Rebel Army in 1958 as a guerrilla with the Second Eastern Front Frank País.



After the revolutionary triumph of 1959, Vilma promoted political and state actions to achieve full access of Cuban women to their rights, founding the Federation of Cuban Women and the Children's Circles, and working for gender equality and women's empowerment.