Cuba and Dominican Republic exchange on inter-governmental ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first vice minister of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, received on Tuesday at the headquarters of that ministry Flavio A. Rondon de Jesus, new ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Cuba.



During the meeting, both government representatives advocated for the consolidation of existing cooperation ties and exchanged about the potentialities for the expansion of economic and trade relations between Havana and Santo Domingo, the first deputy minister reported on her official Twitter profile.



"I received in @MINCEX_CUBA the new Ambassador of #RepublicaDominicana in our country, H.E. Mr. Flavio A. Rondón de Jesús. We exchanged on the existing potentialities to boost economic, trade and investment relations in areas of common interest. #CubaViva," González tweeted.



Both countries have exchange relations in various sectors, such as education; according to the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education, 87 Dominican doctors of science have obtained their degrees in Cuban university institutions.



Diplomatic ties between Cuba and the Dominican Republic were resumed on April 16, 1998, following the visit of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro to that Caribbean country, with a population of 11.2 million inhabitants.



Both nations share cultural and historical ties, the latter around the figure of Generalissimo Máximo Gómez, born in the Dominican city of Baní on November 18, 1836, who led Cuba's independence struggles (1868-1898).