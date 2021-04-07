Cuba strengthens COVID-19 control measures to curtail outbreak





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 ( ACN) Increasing risk perception and self-responsibility behaviors, and promoting greater awareness of the severity of the clinical picture and the sequelae left in convalescents by COVID-19, is an urgency in view of the increase in SARS COV-2 virus transmission in recent weeks.



The country's leadership announced a reinforcement of the measures aimed at controlling the current epidemiological situation, including health promotion and education actions and concrete decisions to be taken by the agencies and the national health system.



The measures were analyzed at the meeting on Tuesday of the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, with scientists and experts working in science and technological innovation activities in the fight against the new coronavirus.



At the meeting, which was moderated by Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda and in which also participated the also Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman Waugh, the head of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, presented an analysis on the current situation of the pandemic so far in 2021.



He informed that "since the last week of January, the epidemic outbreak has maintained a different pattern, characterized by the diagnosis of more than 5,000 confirmed cases per week, increasing the transmission in territories where it was under control".



Among the causes that have generated the current epidemiological situation, Dr. Portal Miranda denounced deficiencies in the compliance with protocols, delays in the immediate admission of confirmed and suspected cases, and failure to admit one hundred percent of the contacts in isolation centers", although in Havana, "due to the high incidence rates, the necessary capacities for the isolation of contacts have not been achieved and effective community isolation is not always guaranteed".



The current epidemiological behavior has also been influenced by the "decrease in the population's perception of risk due to the evolution of the pandemic and the beginning of intervention studies with vaccine candidates; the gradual increase of local transmission events; and the non-compliance with the restriction measures regarding the mobility of the population between provinces and in the territories themselves".



The Health Minister explained the identification in Cuba "of five variants and six mutational patterns of the 614 variant (strain identified since the beginning of the pandemic in the country), with four new circulating strains (initially detected in South Africa, California -USA-, United Kingdom and Wuhan -China-) internationally recognized as highly contagious strains and highly associated with increased mortality".