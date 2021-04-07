Cuban transportation sector plans to strengthen the country's railroad services this year





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) The Transport Ministry in Cuba will undertake this year an extensive investment program aimed at improving and expanding the passenger and cargo service by rail, according to the priorities of this sector in the country.



The repair of locomotives, railroad lines, wagons for the support of the sugar harvest and the development of the ferrobuses option, are among the projections presented to Cuban News Agency by Roberto Ricardo Marrero, vice minister of the sector.



The productive chaining agreement established with the Mechanical and Steel Industry Business Group (GESIME by its Spanish acronym), which is in charge of the manufacture of parts and pieces demanded in the technical works, through the supply of raw materials by the transportation sector, plays a key role in the realization of these operations, he said.



The repair actions are mainly carried out through the use of the resources produced by this industrial entity, although work is also being done on the recovery of ten locomotives from a module of items received in the last imported batches.



In general, Ricardo Marrero added, the ministry plans to boost the country's railway activity, which is why it is proposed in 2021-2022 to enable around 1,600 kilometers of damaged tracks and to rescue the ferrobuses alternative in Cuban municipalities, through the innovations and strengths of each Transport entity.



Among the sectors benefited by this program is the sugar industry, where the Ferroazucar company was created in the midst of the current harvest and the damages caused by COVID-19, an initiative through which results are expected to be obtained in this process, the vice minister remarked.



During 2021, the materialization of a Basic Business Unit called Expreso Cuba dedicated to the exclusive transfer of cargo throughout the country is also foreseen, which would be supported by an application for customers to check the location of their respective cargo.



For the realization of all these projections, he argued, entities have been created for the specific control of each activity, in charge of the maintenance of railway lines and equipment repairs, programs that will be monitored every week by the top leaders of the transport sector in Cuba.