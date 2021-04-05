Cuban President salutes 60th anniversary of the Central Army





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Central Army, whose units were the first to engage in combat during the Bay of Pigs invasion, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its founding.



In a message published on his Twitter account, the president paid tribute to Commander Juan Almeida, first chief of those troops, made up of combatants from the provinces of Matanzas, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila provinces.



On Saturday, Army General Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, sent a congratulatory message to the Central Army, which was released at the political act and military ceremony for the anniversary in the city of Santa Clara.



When remembering the road traveled by this Army, we have infinite respect for its founders for their imprint in the fulfillment of duty and gratitude to all those who, from its ranks, have contributed to the defense of the Revolution', states the text.



Its units were the first to engage in combat at Playa Giron, to facilitate the entry of the revolutionary forces and to bring about the first great defeat of Yankee imperialism in America, Raul stressed.