Communist Leaders in Eastern Cuba Assess Inefficiencies in Agriculture





Las Tunas, Cuba, April 2 (ACN) The inefficient use of cultivable lands, agricultural production mismanagement and lack of commercialization of produce were some of the main problems assessed Friday by the | Communist Party Provincial Committee in the eastern province of Las Tunas.



The communist leaders said that some 110 thousand hectares of land leased in usufruct are not being exploited appropriately since production levels are not in tune with the deals reached with the farmers.



An analysis in situ about the capabilities of each farmer to exploit the lands leased and make them produce will take place soon since the project must meet the needs of the local population in terms of the availability of produce in the local markets.



The country does not count on the same amounts of fertilizers it had years ago which has led to lower agricultural output, so the solution aims at increasing the use of bio-fertilizers and expanding planting areas, said members at the Communist Committee session.



The report considered at the meeting explained that the Las Tunas municipality which includes the provincial city capital has seen the most critical scarcity of produce. The territory actually needs some 11 thousand hectares of cultivable land but it only has less than 50 percent of that amount. The provincial capital alone has over 170 thousand inhabitants.



Private workers and cooperatives in Las Tunas contribute over 80 percent of all goods and services linked to the agriculture system in the eastern Cuban province, that’s why communist leaders insist in the importance for economic improvement.