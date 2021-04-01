The city of Baracoa celebrates 126th anniversary of the landing of pro-independence fighters





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) In low numbers but with greater enthusiasm than ever because of this historic moment in time, the people of Baracoa will pay tribute today to the 23 independence fighters who 126 years ago landed at Duaba beach aboard the schooner Honor.



Zenia Lores Méndez, head of the ideological department of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), told ACN that the fight against COVID-19 in this municipality will not be an obstacle to celebrate that great feat, led by Major General Antonio Maceo, his brother José, and Flor Crombet, both brigadiers of the Liberation Army.



The feat was a worthy prelude to another landing 10 days later at Cajobabo by the founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, José Martí, and General Máximo Gómez, together with several officers of the Liberation Army.



Both risky journeys had a single purpose: to further fuel the revolutionary flame lit on February 24, 1895, in several provinces to herald the resumption of the Necessary War against Spain.



The people of Baracoa will tour around the three sites where wreaths are traditionally laid, namely the bust of the local patriot Felix Ruenes, the Duaba obelisk—now a National Monument—near the place where the boat ran aground, and the Alto del Pino sculptural complex, where the first and victorious combat against the enemy troops took place.



After the landing by Duaba, on April 1, 1895, pro-independence fighters from this province waged a number of successful battles in the region.