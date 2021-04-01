Vice Ministers of Health of Cuba and Russia hold working meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuba's Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dr. Regla Angulo Pardo, and her counterpart from the Russian Federation, Oleg Salagay, chaired on Wednesday the meeting of the Health Group of the 18th Cuban-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.



The meeting, held at the "La Pradera" International Health Center was propitious to open new opportunities for collaboration between both ministries and companies linked to biotechnology, with the creation of the Binational Cooperation Council, in addition to the promotion of research-development projects.



They also agreed to encourage the exchange of experiences in the implementation of protocols to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the conduct of clinical trials for this and other diseases.



Among the key moments of collaboration, mentioned at the meeting, was the signing, in 2000, of the first memorandum of joint work in the health sphere and the visits of several specialists to Russia since 2007.



Both sides agreed to sign a new memorandum of work between the ministries on cooperation in the field of health and medical sciences to replace the 2000 agreement.



After the exchange was concluded the deputy ministers signed the working protocol for this 2021.



During the meeting of the Health Group, it was emphasized that these links are proof of the interest, affection and respect between the nations.



The Russian deputy minister also learned about the work carried out by the Frank País International Orthopedic Scientific Complex, the Cuban Medical Services Commercialization Company and the "La Pradera" International Health Center, for the health of the Cuban population and other nations that request its medical assistance.