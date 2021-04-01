European Union agrees to mediate with U.S. President in favor of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Ana Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, thanked the request made by the Intergroup of Friendship and Solidarity with Cuba in the European Parliament and the favorable response, to mediate with the U.S. President.



Cuba does not sponsor or encourage terrorism. We nurture peace, solidarity and collaboration among peoples, the Cuban deputy said on Twitter.



The statement was made after the favorable response given on Wednesday by Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, to mediate before the US government in order to remove Cuba from the unilateral list of countries that encourage terrorism.



Javier Moreno Sánchez, president of the Spanish Socialist Delegation in the European Parliament revealed that "today Josep Borrell has responded favorably to my request, as president of the Intergroup of Friendship and Solidarity with the People of Cuba in the European Parliament, for the EU to mediate with the Biden Administration and remove Cuba from the list of countries that promote terrorism."



Including Cuba in the spurious nomenclature is a political instrument to exert pressure, demonize and justify various hostile measures, taken up by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, before the end of his term of office.