Cuban FM stresses effectiveness of country's protocols against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the effectiveness of the health protocols against COVID-19 in the country, which have allowed reducing the lethality rate and protecting the population.



The foreign minister referred on Twitter that 0.56 % of COVID-19 patients have died in Cuba, when globally 2.18% die, due to complications related to this disease.



Periodic updates of the COVID-19 management protocol in the country have made it possible to improve the care of infected patients and reduce mortality.



According to specialists from the ministry of public health, the latest version introduces changes in the treatment, to offer differentiated attention to high-risk patients.