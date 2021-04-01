Cuba to carry out important demographic studies





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Cuba will soon undertake important demographic studies, including a survey on the COVID-19 and the population census in 2022, officials said on the radio and television program Mesa Redonda.



Juan Carlos Alfonso Fraga, deputy chief of the National Statistics and Information Office, stated that the research related to the novel coronavirus will be carried out through the Center for Population and Development Studies in 3,000 homes in Havana.



He pointed out it will be taken into account in a general way the survival styles in the face of the pandemic, according to the preparation of each family and their capacity to face this complex situation.



Alfonso Fraga, who is also a Master of Science, emphasized that this is a unique research of its kind, the most important in the country, carried out every 10 years and then updated through records and other studies, which allows combining different information at the national level and even in the communities.



The expert added that it also contributes to the conformation and fulfillment of government guidelines, micro-programs, and the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Among other contributions of demography in the nation, he mentioned its contribution to the establishment of the price of the basic food basket as a result of the economic order and in the decision making process regarding the closure by the virus in different territories, in correspondence with the mobility between provinces, within them and from outside the country.



Similarly, PhD in Sciences Antonio Aja Diaz, director of the Center for Demographic Studies (CEDEM) of the University of Havana, explained that they are currently concluding a first study of the socio-demographic characterization of the COVID-19 positive population in 10 municipalities of the capital, especially in the four most complex in this matter.



Besides, it gathers the systematic research approaches of CEDEM and other allied research spaces during the first stage of the pandemic in the country, between March 11 and July 1, in which there is a clear relationship between epidemiology and demography, the expert concluded.