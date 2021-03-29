President of the Latin Institute of Music visits eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Daniel Martin Subiaut, president of the Latin Institute of Music (ILM), is meeting these days with several artists and institutions to strengthen cultural ties and discuss future projects intended to preserve the province’s cultural heritage.



Martin Subiaut praised the way that the local Casa de Iberoamérica manages socio-cultural events and the informatization of society based on artistic expressions.



An example is the cartoon Tito reacciona (Tito reacts) released by the section ILM-Kids in 2019 to encourage early-age art appreciation and which has paid tribute to many renowned Cuban artists. Tito… has been successfully portrayed in literature, radio, television and cinema, and it will soon appear in musical and puppet theaters, as well as in video games.



Founded on February 21, 1921 in Mexico, the ILM supported the efforts to bring together not only famous Latin American artists but also those capable of making a difference in the cultural scene with first-class performances.



The institution has established links with top academies worldwide and appointed many Cuban music stars as Cultural Ambassadors, including Edesio Alejandro, Leo Brouwer, Los Van Van, Adalberto Álvarez, Frank Fernández, César "Pupy" Pedroso and Eliades Ochoa.