Digital magazine of Latin American and Caribbean Audit Institutions published its first volume





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) The first issue of the digital magazine of the Supreme Audit Institutions of Central America and the Caribbean was published on Thursday, in compliance with one of the agreements of its General Assembly in March 2020.



As reported by the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Cuba on its official website, this publication is the result of the collective work of Latin American and Caribbean entities, under the Cuban coordination of the Commission of Communication and Image of the organization.



This organization brings together entities from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) Comptroller's Office, with the aim of promoting the integration and strengthening of issues related to the auditing of public funds, in accordance with the competencies assigned to each entity in their respective countries.