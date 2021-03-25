Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban veterinarians on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on Twitter all veterinary workers on the occasion of the Day of Cuban Veterinary Medicine on March 24.



“Those who look after animal and therefore human health in Cuba deserve our recognition,” he wrote, sending a warm greeting and stating his gratitude as a lover and defender of animals.



“Exactly 60 years ago, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and Rebel Army Captain Antonio Núñez Jiménez founded the Veterinary Services in Cuba. This anniversary is another reason to celebrate those who work for the health of animals, indispensable living beings,” he added.



On March 24, 1961, Fidel and Núñez Jiménez established the Livestock Health Section of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform (INRA), thus reunifying the Revolutionary Veterinary Service as the first state organization devoted to animal health.