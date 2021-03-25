State Security Organs: 62 years of continuous combat





On March 26, 1959, barely three months after the triumph of the Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz very discreetly established the State Security Organs (OSE), merging the Department of Investigation of the Rebel Army (DIER), Navy Intelligence and the G-2 of the National Revolutionary Police (G-2 PNR), thus reaching a higher stage in the structural improvement for the defense of the Homeland.



Until then, the victories of the CIA and the US administrations were achieved precisely at the expense of States which relied on the traditional armies and repressive services that kowtowed to the Empire.



From day one of the Revolution, CIA Director Allen Dulles wanted to overthrow the revolutionary government and eliminate its top leaders, as instructed by then-US President Dwight D. Eisenhower.



However, their plans failed in Cuba thanks to the important role of the OSE, whose members came from the revolutionary organizations that participated in the insurrection and were prepared to defend the Cuban socialist project.



One of the OSE’s typical features has been its unity with the people, consolidated on September 28, 1960 with the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, which made it impossible for CIA-led counterrevolutionary organizations and agents to get away with their intentions.



For 62 years, OSE has defeated terrorist actions, economic warfare, counterrevolutionary uprisings, espionage plans, and the Bay of Pigs invasion in the early years.



Washington's strategic objectives to topple the Revolution have remained unchanged since. Now they use the new information and communications technologies and the so-called soft coups or color revolutions, but the Cuban state security has been as effective against them as it was back on March 26, 1959.