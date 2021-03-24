Habana Servicentro, an application to search for fuel in Havana city





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) The objective of the computer system developed by telecommunications engineer Dalexi Gonzalez Madruga is to save time in locating and finding fuel when looking for it in the capital's gas stations.



Habana Servicentro is conceived as a collaborative application and in real time, which offers data on the availability of fuel at the stations spread throughout the city, based on the information provided by the drivers themselves, according to its creator.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, the specialist said that if the user is within a 50-meter radius of any service center, the information is automatically shared from the phone, if the GPS and mobile data are activated, and thus all the features of the apk can be accessed during that day and the next.



Another way to subscribe to the services is through the Premium option, paying a value equivalent to a liter and a half of fuel for two months.



Regarding the price, González Madruga said that it was set after the exchange with drivers based on their experience with the apk, which reports an approximate saving of 10 liters of fuel per month.



The collaborative application also has a calculator with predetermined prices updated in real time, which allows creating a history of money and fuel consumption.



It also has an online GPS parking meter and it is possible to interact through a forum on transportation issues, car and motorcycle models.



Its latest update has been available since the end of February at APKlis ( https://www.apklis.cu/application/com.habanaservicentropro.co), a site where it has more than 8,800 downloads.