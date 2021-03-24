Minister of science, technology and environment congratulates Cuban meteorologists on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cuban minister of science, technology and environment, Elba Rosa Montoya Perez, congratulated today on Twitter Cuban meteorologists, on the occasion of the celebration of World Meteorological Day on March 23.



Montoya Perez thanked the workers of the sector, who, she said, practice with professionalism, dedication and maintain permanent vigilance and information on the weather and climate in the country.



World Meteorological Day is celebrated every March 23, commemorating the entry into force, in 1950, of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).



This year the WMO selected "The ocean, our climate and weather" as the official theme for the celebration, to raise awareness of the importance of the ocean, which covers about 70 % of the surface of planet Earth and is one of the main determinants of weather and climate.