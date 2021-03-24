Council of State of the Republic of Cuba held a session by videoconference





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Council of State of the Republic of Cuba met on Monday, presided over by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, via videoconference, with the participation of Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.



Its members adopted two agreements and two decree-laws. Among the first is that the Secretariat of the National Assembly of People's Power should have an independent department in each province with the mission of supporting this body, the Council of State and its auxiliary offices, in their relations with the local bodies of People's Power in the territories and in the fulfillment of their attributions.



It was also agreed that, until the accountability reporting process of the delegates to their electors can be conducted this year, the municipal assemblies of the People's Power will evaluate with the respective administrations the release of one day a week of the work functions of these representatives, to facilitate greater connection of these with their electors; as implemented in Agreement No. 121 of this body, dated October 21, 2020.



In compliance with one of its constitutional attributions, the Council of State approved the decree-law for the creation of the Commemorative Medal "60th Anniversary of the Ministry of the Interior", in order to recognize the attitude held by these forces over the years.



It also subscribed another amendment to Decree-Law No. 202 "On the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction", of December 24, 1999, with the purpose of adding the new chemical toxic substances that were incorporated to said international treaty at the 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.



In compliance with the Legislative Schedule, updated in December 2020, the meeting approved the proposal of the members of the Commission that will submit the preliminary draft of the Family Code to the National Assembly of People's Power, in accordance with the 11th Transitory Provision of the Constitution.



This Commission will be made up of deputies, representatives of mass and social organizations, specialists and professors who are experts in these issues, and will give continuity to the work that has been developed for nearly two years in different versions of the aforementioned draft.