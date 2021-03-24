International scientific convention kicks off today in Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The 10th International Scientific Convention "CIUM 2021", hosted by the University of Matanzas (UM), began today with participants from countries like Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and several Cuban provinces, in a virtual way and focused on innovation in higher education.



During the opening day of the event, scheduled to be held until the 25th, workshops were held on business sciences and tourism, ecology and agro-sustainable resources, basic and postgraduate training, and environmental education for sustainable development.



Edgar Borot Peraza, president of the scientific committee, told the Cuban News Agency that CIUM 2021 allows sharing innovative experiences of the UM in the connection with its socioeconomic environment, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic effects.



According to Borot Peraza, who is also vice rector of research and postgraduate studies, several centers belonging to the academy redirected their activities in the face of the health situation, and in the case of the Indio Hatuey Pasture and Forage Station, located in Perico municipality, it contributed to the production of food and the substitution of imports.



The expert highlighted the contribution of the Center for the Study of Advanced and Sustainable Manufacturing, located at the same university, with the manufacture of 3D-printed protective masks mainly for health personnel.



As part of the Convention, pre-event courses were given on risk perception in epidemic prevention, the contemporary university in times of crisis, and the contribution of Cuban higher education to face COVID-19.