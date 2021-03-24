Cuba and European Union to hold third dialogue on unilateral coercive measures





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cuba and the European Union (EU) will hold this Thursday the 3rd Dialogue on Unilateral Coercive Measures, on virtual format due to the isolation measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



This meeting, continuity of the appointment held in November 2019 in Havana, is also held under the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement concluded between the two parties in 2016 and put into force, provisionally, in 2017, Cuban foreign ministry website Cubaminrex reported.



The main issues to be addressed will be the imposition of unilateral coercive measures as a means of exerting political and economic pressure against States, and the legal and practical areas of existing legislation in the European Union to prevent the extraterritorial application of laws imposed by third countries.



The Cuban delegation, headed by Maria del Carmen Herrera, director general a.i. of multilateral affairs and international law of the foreign ministry, will denounce the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, in the context of confronting the current pandemic.



As part of this Dialogue, representatives of Cuban and European civil society will exchange views on March 24, on the damage caused by these restrictions.