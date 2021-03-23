Ministry of Agriculture takes on a comprehensive approach to farming





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Under the precept that the success of the Ordering Task depends to a great extent on the increase of national production, especially of food, the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) is designing a strategy for the improvement of its business system, in parallel to that of the price policy.



Maury Echevarría Bermúdez, Vice-Minister of MINAG, informed today that work is being done to eliminate the automatic charging of electricity and water services to producers and cooperatives, for whom payment facilities should be established for the charges made from January to March, according to production conditions.



This would include a compensation of the services paid since the first month of 2021, for the previous rates, and to this is added the design, by the Electric Company, of alternatives to bank the collection of the services and the corresponding facilities.



Likewise, the banking system must design services oriented to the productive forms adjusted to the new needs of short-term flows, while the MINAG, the business groups and the boards of directors of the cooperatives should review the tariffs of their services in order to set them in accordance with the costs, he said.



A comprehensive evaluation of cooperatives with productive and financial shortcomings has also been oriented and, in this and financial insufficiencies and, in that sense, to present proposals for solutions by a temporary working group established with the participation of 15 organizations.



The powers granted to these bodies should also be strengthened in order to increase their autonomy and management capacity, as part of which 1,987 cooperatives currently manage Free Convertible Currency accounts, said the Vice Minister.



He pointed out as other tasks the revision of cocoa and tobacco prices by the Tabacuba and Agroforestry business groups, the result of which will be presented to the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance and Prices in May.



In addition, an analyss of the contributions to the State budget corresponding to the Agricultural Production Cooperatives (Cooperativas de Producción Agropecuaria) will be carried out, due to the application of the progressive scale and the follow-up of the situation of the companies and cooperatives. the situation of companies and cooperatives to access bridge loans for working capital.



This requires the business system to redesign its management model in order to achieve greater efficiency, boost agro-industrial development and the recovery of the companies' own production.



An evaluation committee of the Ministry of Finance and Prices will decide on the financial treatment for companies that initially fail to obtain positive results, said Echevarría.



He emphasized the importance of promoting exports and domestic market sales in MLC, as well as the establishment of and to establish timely linkages with domestic industry with a view to reducing dependence on imported inputs.



The official clarified that the most important thing in this scenario is to combine the price measures with the rest focused on the improvement of the domestic market, without losing sight of the need to resize the industry's structures and the reorganization and rational use of the labor force.