Diaz-Canel denounces OAS show against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez denounced today on Twitter the show of lies and manipulation against Cuba by the Organization of American States (OAS).



The same OAS that kept silent about the crimes of the coup perpetrators in Bolivia, in 2019, and that is blind and deaf to any crime committed by the right wing in Latin America, said the Cuban leader in view of the attempts to rarefy and paralyze any rapprochement between Cuba and the United States.



Granma newspaper pointed out that the recent event of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the OAS was attended by well-known representatives of the counterrevolution business, in a depressing show of lies and manipulation that is repeated.



The text assures that the OAS is against the interests of Our America, by spreading fallacies, introducing bills against Cuba, threatening, compromising and buying consciences.



However, the Granma article reported that despite the intentional sowing of hatred by a group of politicians of the anti-Cuban mafia, U.S. cities, organizations and politicians are seeking rapprochement between the two nations and are urging president Joe Biden to resume the sending of remittances to Cuba.



In this regard, a letter sent to the White House by different U.S. personalities points out that this is an issue that requires urgent attention regardless of political tendencies due to the damage it causes to the Cuban people.