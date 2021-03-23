Cuba strengthens national strategy to confront COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuba is strengthening its national strategy to confront COVID-19, and boasts the highest number of recovered patients in the Americas, with 94.2 % as of March 20, according to the report of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).



Granma newspaper reported today that the Cuban results were recognized this weekend by the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, who greeted the island and said that despite the brutal blockade, it is the only Latin American country that has two vaccine candidates in Phase III: Soberana 02 and Abdala.



In his message shared on Twitter, the Bolivian president described as admirable what the archipelago has achieved by maintaining the lowest contagion and lethality rate in the world; after Arce's recognition, Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, thanked him for his words and highlighted the brotherhood of both nations.



Granma pointed out that as another piece of news demonstrating Cuba's progress against COVID-19, the intervention trial with Soberana 02, which will involve 150, 000 volunteers, will start this Monday, after being approved by the State Center for the Control of Medicines and Medical Devices (Cecmed).



The trial will include the risk group of health workers in the biopharmaceutical sector in Havana and other sectors defined by MINSAP.



Another effort made by the country is the work carried out jointly with China to obtain a vaccine called Pan-Corona, which is effective against different strains of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus and prevents COVID-19.



According to a press conference on Sunday, Chinese scientists and the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) are developing the drug in the city of Yongzhou, Hunan province (center).



After one year of COVID-19 in Cuba, the country has the vaccine candidates Soberana 01 and 02, Abdala, Mambisa and Soberana Plus, which are in different phases of clinical trials.

