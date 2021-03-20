Cuba declares official mourning for death of Tanzanian president



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) On the occasion of the death of the president of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Pompe Magufuli, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez decreed today an official day of mourning nationwide from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



The presidential decree states that Pompe Magufuli maintained a relationship of friendship and respect towards Cuba and contributed to develop relations and cooperation between both countries as well as to strengthen Cuba’s ties to the African nations.



As stipulated during an official day of mourning, the Cuban flag will fly at half-staff in public buildings and military institutions for the duration.



On Wednesday, Tanzanian vice president Samia Suluhu Hassan appeared on TV to report that the head of state of that country had died as a result of heart problems.



John Pombe Magufuli had served as President of Tanzania since November 2015.